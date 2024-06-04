Short Interest in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Drops By 9.6%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,960,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 14,340,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 820,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 6.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,646,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,004,000 after acquiring an additional 205,902 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Bowlero by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,817,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 275,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOWL traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 716,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,974. Bowlero has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $15.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $337.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.45 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 330.46% and a net margin of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

BOWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bowlero presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

