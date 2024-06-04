Short Interest in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Rises By 9.5%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,870,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the April 30th total of 23,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 4.6 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. The company has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $82.58.

Canadian Natural Resources’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 11th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 11th.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.777 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. Desjardins cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

