Short Interest in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Increases By 5.1%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cerus in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cerus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cerus

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 20,619 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $41,650.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 490,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $991,058.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 62,315 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $128,368.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,244,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,684,477.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 177,516 shares of company stock valued at $372,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,696,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 114,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cerus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 38,663 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,870,000 after buying an additional 113,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cerus has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

