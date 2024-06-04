Short Interest in Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) Decreases By 8.8%

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,500 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Cineverse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNVS opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.56. Cineverse has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $6.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cineverse

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cineverse stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Cineverse as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

