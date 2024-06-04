Short Interest in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Declines By 10.8%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $1.75. 3,827,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

