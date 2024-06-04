Short Interest in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Declines By 13.0%

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 917,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,184,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 15,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.14, for a total transaction of $3,032,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,184,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $15,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,921 shares of company stock valued at $25,490,118. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 126,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,048 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after purchasing an additional 154,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL traded up $9.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.54. The stock had a trading volume of 904,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,190. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Duolingo has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $251.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.33.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

