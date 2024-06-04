Short Interest in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Expands By 10.4%

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Shares of DUOT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.30. 55,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. Duos Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $17.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.16.
Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 200.92% and a negative return on equity of 237.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duos Technologies Group will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.
