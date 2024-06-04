Short Interest in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Declines By 6.4%

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.07.

ES opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.91. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

