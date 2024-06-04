Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Grows By 6.0%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 38,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.51. 29,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,398. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.36. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

