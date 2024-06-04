Short Interest in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Declines By 8.6%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.62. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

