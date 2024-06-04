Short Interest in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Decreases By 12.8%

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Gyrodyne

In related news, Director Paul L. Lamb sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $34,900.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,510.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gyrodyne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GYRO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Gyrodyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne by 40.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Gyrodyne by 56.4% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 173,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,393 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Gyrodyne by 47.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 219,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 70,788 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its position in Gyrodyne by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 342,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186,659 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gyrodyne Price Performance

Gyrodyne Company Profile

GYRO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.93. 185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gyrodyne has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

