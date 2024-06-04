Short Interest in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Rises By 10.4%

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

In other news, Director Graham Clempson bought 59,076 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $246,937.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,897.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 1,717.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 616,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 582,283 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Holley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter worth about $1,604,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,539,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Holley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 495,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.49. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

