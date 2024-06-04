Short Interest in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Drops By 12.0%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,820,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 19,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $338,611,000 after buying an additional 2,473,286 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 483.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,769 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,448 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,154,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $52,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,261 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 4,386.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 632,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,348,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $178,118,000 after acquiring an additional 618,395 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:BTU traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.42. 4,279,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.97. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Further Reading

