Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 14333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Atomic Uranium project consists of approximately of 50,440 contiguous acres in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan; and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

