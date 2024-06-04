Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Down 5.7%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 674,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,847,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.75) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $655.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 16.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 34.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

