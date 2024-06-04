SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.89 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. SingularityNET has a market cap of $890.92 million and $87.80 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00011944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,881.48 or 0.99972386 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012131 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00109858 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,745,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,745,772.9511964 with 1,284,793,189.6314576 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.89119248 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $65,018,653.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

