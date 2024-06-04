SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

SLM Price Performance

SLM remained flat at $21.21 on Tuesday. 656,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,395. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. SLM has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SLM will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,461,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,626,000 after purchasing an additional 674,424 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter worth $807,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter worth $1,504,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SLM by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 228,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 121,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

