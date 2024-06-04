SOLVE (SOLVE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.91 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $185,240.07 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001646 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

