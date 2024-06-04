Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sorrento Therapeutics
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.