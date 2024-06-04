Sovryn (SOV) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.74 Million

Sovryn (SOV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Sovryn token can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00001798 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Sovryn has a total market cap of $22.74 million and approximately $90,541.25 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn’s genesis date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 61,713,661.16500063 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 1.2400505 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $199,673.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

