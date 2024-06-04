SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Shares Bought by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,498 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $31,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 158,268,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057,112 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 111,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 548.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPMB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.44. 680,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,587. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

