SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. 416,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,347,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSRM

SSR Mining Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of $970.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $230.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 178.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.