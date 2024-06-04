StakeWise Staked ETH 24-Hour Volume Tops $144,030.76 (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,834.65 or 0.05538527 BTC on major exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $128.69 million and $144,030.76 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 33,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,560 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 33,561.22322736. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,889.14373149 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $202,517.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

