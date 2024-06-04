Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.10

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.10 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 735.20 ($9.42), with a volume of 25475267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 776.40 ($9.95).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAN shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.81) to GBX 1,050 ($13.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.61) to GBX 800 ($10.25) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.66) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.12) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 951.33 ($12.19).

Standard Chartered Stock Down 5.3 %

Insider Transactions at Standard Chartered

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 720.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 665.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 835.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 24,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.52), for a total transaction of £160,271.65 ($205,344.84). Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

