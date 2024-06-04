StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

StealthGas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $309.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

