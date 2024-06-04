Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
Steel Partners stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $795.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.30. Steel Partners has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $48.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10,209.98.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.