Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $795.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.30. Steel Partners has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $48.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10,209.98.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

