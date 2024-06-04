Steem Price Hits $0.27 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Steem has a market cap of $123.99 million and $5.66 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,998.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.06 or 0.00674014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00120203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00041344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00225168 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00062794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00088828 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,279,691 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

