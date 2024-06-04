Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 14300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Stelmine Canada Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.
Stelmine Canada Company Profile
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 165 claims covering an area of 86 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 1095 claims that covers an area of 561 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 103 claims that covers an area of 55 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 14 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
