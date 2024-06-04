Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111,819 shares during the quarter. AeroVironment comprises about 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 2.35% of AeroVironment worth $83,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.6 %

AVAV stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.27. 210,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,614. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $205.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AeroVironment news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

