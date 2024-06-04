Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,748 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.15% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $56,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after buying an additional 1,662,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,935,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 468,977 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,090,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,280,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,100. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.05. 1,082,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,864. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

