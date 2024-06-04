Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $71.26 Million Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,573,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,129 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.44% of Varonis Systems worth $71,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $14,822,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $9,759,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 31,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 0.79. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Read Our Latest Report on VRNS

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.