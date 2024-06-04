Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,058 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.05% of Five9 worth $60,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Five9 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.87.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.68. 1,302,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.49 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

