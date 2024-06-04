Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,324 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 3.90% of Encore Capital Group worth $46,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECPG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ECPG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.81. 75,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $54.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.83 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Encore Capital Group

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,500 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

