Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 25,182 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,182 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $51,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in ResMed by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,468 shares of company stock worth $3,348,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $229.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.20.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

