Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 11,668 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the quarter. Piper Sandler Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $76,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.97. The company had a trading volume of 64,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,316. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $216.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

