Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 47,320 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,066,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,320 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $65,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $120,352,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,330,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,108 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of SWN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,349,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,171,696. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

