Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $69.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRCL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -268.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.45.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Stericycle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Stericycle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Stericycle by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

