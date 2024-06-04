Stevard LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Stevard LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up about 0.7% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stevard LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,025.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.22. The company had a trading volume of 115,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,849. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.17.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

