Stevard LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,084. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. The firm’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock worth $3,865,228. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

