Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $213.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $225.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

