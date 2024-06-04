Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 771 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $403.86 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $412.29. The company has a market capitalization of $143.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.13.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,779 shares of company stock valued at $15,862,204 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

