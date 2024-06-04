Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 9,038 SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NANR. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $558.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.