Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 9,038 SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NANR. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $558.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78.
SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
