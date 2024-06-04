Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Invests $215,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,123,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,761,000 after acquiring an additional 978,776 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after acquiring an additional 620,182 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.4 %

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $133.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.86. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.18 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.