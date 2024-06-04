Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Invests $363,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $431.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.83 and a 200-day moving average of $400.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $442.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

