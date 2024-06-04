Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Takes $399,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PPL by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of PPL by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

