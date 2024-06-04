Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 19,618 put options on the company. This is an increase of 138% compared to the average volume of 8,232 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.27. 1,320,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.52. Samsara has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,798,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,191.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $3,629,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,288,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,798,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,191.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,676,783 shares of company stock valued at $61,519,215 in the last ninety days. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Samsara by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

