StockNews.com Lowers Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LWAY. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

LWAY stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $197.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $167,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,359,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,495,297.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,105 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $174,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,977,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $167,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,359,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,495,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,444. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LWAY. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at $1,353,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

