Stratis Market Capitalization Achieves $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $87,166.24 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,763.11 or 0.05451539 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00050639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

