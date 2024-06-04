Stratis (STRAX) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $76,268.17 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.76 or 0.05390537 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00050731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00016299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

