Substratum Trading 24.2% Higher This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.07 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011416 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001262 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,974.42 or 1.00116969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00011984 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00106399 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00003954 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00016826 USD and is down -30.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

